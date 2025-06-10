Celebrating 11 Years: PM Modi's Transformative Vision for India

On Tuesday, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan praised the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 11 transformative years in office. Kesavan, speaking to ANI, emphasized how PM Modi has significantly empowered various sections of society by implementing changes at the grassroots level.

"In the history of independent India, no other Prime Minister has brought about transformative change at the grassroots level like PM Modi," Kesavan stated. He highlighted the Prime Minister's achievements in providing dignity, opportunity, and security to all sections of society. Kesavan pointed out that financial inclusion, a goal considered decades away, was achieved in just six years under Modi's leadership.

To commemorate the 11-year milestone, the Narendra Modi App, or NaMo App, introduced the 'Jan Man Survey.' Launched by PM Modi through X, this survey has already garnered over 5 lakh responses in a single day, allowing citizens to express opinions on national issues and policies. This initiative strengthens democratic engagement and policy shaping by involving voices from across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)