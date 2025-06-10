Left Menu

Celebrating 11 Years: PM Modi's Transformative Vision for India

BJP's CR Kesavan commended PM Modi for significant grassroots changes over 11 years, highlighting financial inclusion and welfare. The NaMo App's 'Jan Man Survey' empowers citizen engagement, gathering substantial feedback on key issues. This milestone marks PM Modi's effective leadership since 2014, fostering inclusive growth and democratic participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:23 IST
Celebrating 11 Years: PM Modi's Transformative Vision for India
BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan praised the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 11 transformative years in office. Kesavan, speaking to ANI, emphasized how PM Modi has significantly empowered various sections of society by implementing changes at the grassroots level.

"In the history of independent India, no other Prime Minister has brought about transformative change at the grassroots level like PM Modi," Kesavan stated. He highlighted the Prime Minister's achievements in providing dignity, opportunity, and security to all sections of society. Kesavan pointed out that financial inclusion, a goal considered decades away, was achieved in just six years under Modi's leadership.

To commemorate the 11-year milestone, the Narendra Modi App, or NaMo App, introduced the 'Jan Man Survey.' Launched by PM Modi through X, this survey has already garnered over 5 lakh responses in a single day, allowing citizens to express opinions on national issues and policies. This initiative strengthens democratic engagement and policy shaping by involving voices from across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025