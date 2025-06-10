Left Menu

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Slams West Bengal's TMC Government

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav accuses West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress of aiding border infiltrators and blames Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the rise in attacks on women since her tenure began in 2011. Yadav asserts the state neglects law enforcement and central projects, leading to misgovernance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:43 IST
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav has launched a critique against West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, accusing it of facilitating infiltrators from across the border and ignoring law enforcement, especially concerning women's safety in the state.

Yadav alleges an increase in crime since Mamata Banerjee's leadership began in 2011 and argues that political reasons prevent necessary enforcement of laws against illegal infiltrators.

The Union minister further claims that the state's governance under TMC has weakened essential services, faltered in implementing central projects like 'Ayushman Bharat,' and contributed to post-poll violence. He urges West Bengal's citizens to respond electorally in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

