Controversy Over Glorifying Historical Figures: Maharaja Suheldev vs. Salar Masud

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath opposes the glorification of 11th-century warrior Syed Salar Masud, labeling him a 'foreign invader.' Instead, Adityanath celebrates Maharaja Suheldev, who defeated Masud. The controversy arises as events honoring Masud face bans, backed by the Chief Minister's call to honor national heroes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:58 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed his opposition to the reverence of 11th-century figure Syed Salar Masud. He labeled Masud as a 'foreign invader,' and emphasized the significance of Maharaja Suheldev, a native hero who defeated Masud in 1033 AD. Adityanath unveiled a statue of Suheldev while launching multiple development projects in Bahraich.

The event took place amid controversy as district administrations in Bahraich and Sambhal denied permits for events memorializing Salar Masud. Adityanath argued that honoring invaders sends a message of slavery's remnants, and instead urged a focus on celebrating national heroes as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

Opposition parties criticized the government for prioritizing Maharaja Suheldev's legacy post-Independence. Adityanath, however, attributed this delay to previous governments' appeasement politics. He announced plans for a memorial honoring Bijli Pasi, further stressing the government's intent to uplift underrepresented historical figures in Uttar Pradesh.

