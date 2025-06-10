Ajit Pawar: Navigating Political Allegiances for Development
Ajit Pawar, NCP chief and Maharashtra's deputy chief minister, justifies aligning with the BJP to pursue development and inclusive politics. He stresses that the alliance does not compromise ideology and aims to enhance living standards. Rumors of fund misallocation are countered by increased allocations for Scheduled Tribes.
- Country:
- India
Ajit Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra's deputy chief minister, defended his decision to collaborate with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a recent event marking the NCP's 26th Foundation Day.
Pawar emphasized that he and his colleagues are committed to development and inclusive politics, rather than mere protest and slogan-shouting. He stated that the party's move to align with the NDA and Mahayuti coalition did not come at the expense of their ideologies, which are rooted in the teachings of leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.
Addressing concerns over fund allocation, Pawar clarified that under his watch, allocations for Scheduled Tribes have increased. Furthermore, he dismissed rumors about the discontinuation of the Ladki Bahin scheme, which supports women financially.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chirag Paswan Denies Political Alliance with Tejashwi Yadav Amidst Ideological Rift
Maharashtra Initiative: Independent Commission for Scheduled Tribes
Political Alliances: Mahua Moitra Ties the Knot with Pinaki Misra in Germany
Thackeray Cousins Contemplate Political Alliance, Paving Path for Marathi Unity
Ajit Pawar Talks Secularism and Political Alliances