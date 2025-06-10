Left Menu

Ajit Pawar: Navigating Political Allegiances for Development

Ajit Pawar, NCP chief and Maharashtra's deputy chief minister, justifies aligning with the BJP to pursue development and inclusive politics. He stresses that the alliance does not compromise ideology and aims to enhance living standards. Rumors of fund misallocation are countered by increased allocations for Scheduled Tribes.

Ajit Pawar: Navigating Political Allegiances for Development
Ajit Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra's deputy chief minister, defended his decision to collaborate with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a recent event marking the NCP's 26th Foundation Day.

Pawar emphasized that he and his colleagues are committed to development and inclusive politics, rather than mere protest and slogan-shouting. He stated that the party's move to align with the NDA and Mahayuti coalition did not come at the expense of their ideologies, which are rooted in the teachings of leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Addressing concerns over fund allocation, Pawar clarified that under his watch, allocations for Scheduled Tribes have increased. Furthermore, he dismissed rumors about the discontinuation of the Ladki Bahin scheme, which supports women financially.

