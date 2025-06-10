Left Menu

NCP Maharashtra President Jayant Patil Hints at Stepping Down Amid Party Evolution

Jayant Patil, the NCP Maharashtra president, hinted at stepping down during the party's 26th foundation day. Patil stressed the need for new faces in leadership. This stirred emotional reactions among party workers. Party chief Sharad Pawar stated that Patil's proposal will be discussed among senior leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:55 IST
In a significant political development, Jayant Patil, the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, has hinted at stepping down from his position. This move was announced in the presence of the party chief, Sharad Pawar, amid talks of a potential merger between NCP factions and imminent local elections.

Speaking at the party's 26th foundation day event, Patil emphasized the importance of introducing new faces into the party leadership, triggering emotional responses from supporters. 'Pawar Saheb gave me many opportunities over the last seven years. It's time for new leadership to emerge,' Patil declared, urging supporters to calm their emotional appeals.

Sharad Pawar acknowledged Patil's proposal, stating that it would be deliberated among senior party leaders before reaching a decision. Pawar emphasized the necessity of ensuring that new, deserving faces get a chance across districts as NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar commented on the succession process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

