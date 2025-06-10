NCP Maharashtra President Jayant Patil Hints at Stepping Down Amid Party Evolution

In a significant political development, Jayant Patil, the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, has hinted at stepping down from his position. This move was announced in the presence of the party chief, Sharad Pawar, amid talks of a potential merger between NCP factions and imminent local elections.

Speaking at the party's 26th foundation day event, Patil emphasized the importance of introducing new faces into the party leadership, triggering emotional responses from supporters. 'Pawar Saheb gave me many opportunities over the last seven years. It's time for new leadership to emerge,' Patil declared, urging supporters to calm their emotional appeals.

Sharad Pawar acknowledged Patil's proposal, stating that it would be deliberated among senior party leaders before reaching a decision. Pawar emphasized the necessity of ensuring that new, deserving faces get a chance across districts as NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar commented on the succession process.

(With inputs from agencies.)