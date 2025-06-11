Left Menu

Trump Showcases Military Power Amid Protests, Deploys Troops to LA

President Trump attended a military event at Fort Bragg to celebrate the US Army's 250th anniversary. He watched demonstrations before deploying Marines and the National Guard to Los Angeles amidst immigration protests, sparking controversy with California leaders objecting to the move.

President Donald Trump made a high-profile visit to Fort Bragg on Tuesday to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the US Army. The event featured missile strikes, helicopter assaults, and building raids, showcasing American military prowess.

Trump also authorized the deployment of the US Marines and the National Guard to Los Angeles in response to immigration protests. This decision came despite objections from California governor Gavin Newsom and resulted in the state suing the administration, arguing a breach of state sovereignty.

The day was marked by patriotic displays, including military parades and the sale of Trump merchandise, all set against the backdrop of heightened tensions as the nation grapples with its military and cultural identity.

