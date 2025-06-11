Military Dragnet in Los Angeles: Political Clash over Immigration Crackdown
California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized President Trump for deploying troops in Los Angeles, calling it a 'military dragnet.' The deployment, aimed at protecting federal buildings, has expanded to assist immigration agents. Newsom highlighted the broader impact on non-criminal immigrants and warned other states about similar moves.
In a stark critique of federal policy, California Governor Gavin Newsom accused President Donald Trump of imposing a 'military dragnet' across Los Angeles. This statement came after Trump ordered the deployment of nearly 5,000 troops, encompassing the National Guard and Marines, to safeguard federal properties.
Initially sent to protect federal buildings, the troops have since been assigned to support immigration authorities in conducting arrests. Newsom expressed concern that the crackdown extends beyond targeting criminals, affecting ordinary citizens like 'dishwashers, gardeners, day labourers, and seamstresses.'
Highlighting the unilateral nature of the decision, Newsom cautioned other states of potential similar actions, pointing out that 'California may be first — but it clearly won't end here.'
