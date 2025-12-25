Left Menu

Arrests Made in Heinous Crime Against Minor in Delhi

Two men have been arrested in Delhi for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl after forcing her to consume alcohol. The accused, a bank employee and a salon owner, were apprehended following a police investigation. A special team is investigating the case under relevant criminal sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 15:25 IST
Arrests Made in Heinous Crime Against Minor in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two men are in custody following allegations of raping a 13-year-old girl in outer north Delhi's Samaypur Badli, police reported on Thursday. The suspects, Rishabh, a 26-year-old bank employee, and Narottam alias Neta, a 28-year-old salon owner, are believed to have committed the crime after intoxicating the minor with alcohol.

The incident came to authorities' attention on December 20 when a call conveyed that a girl had been coerced into drinking alcohol in Raja Vihar. Initially, the victim's father reported only that she had consumed alcohol, but further investigation revealed the horrific assault, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami stated.

Medical examination corroborated the victim's account of being lured to a vacant house owned by Narottam, where the crime occurred. A case was formally registered on December 21, invoking provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act. With both accused now apprehended, a Special Investigation Team is swiftly probing the case.

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025