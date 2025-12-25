Arrests Made in Heinous Crime Against Minor in Delhi

Two men are in custody following allegations of raping a 13-year-old girl in outer north Delhi's Samaypur Badli, police reported on Thursday. The suspects, Rishabh, a 26-year-old bank employee, and Narottam alias Neta, a 28-year-old salon owner, are believed to have committed the crime after intoxicating the minor with alcohol.

The incident came to authorities' attention on December 20 when a call conveyed that a girl had been coerced into drinking alcohol in Raja Vihar. Initially, the victim's father reported only that she had consumed alcohol, but further investigation revealed the horrific assault, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami stated.

Medical examination corroborated the victim's account of being lured to a vacant house owned by Narottam, where the crime occurred. A case was formally registered on December 21, invoking provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act. With both accused now apprehended, a Special Investigation Team is swiftly probing the case.