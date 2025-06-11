Golden Andhra: A Year of Governance Celebrated
The NDA government in Andhra Pradesh will celebrate its first year in office on June 12 with an event called 'Suparipala – Swarna Andhra.' The event will highlight the government's achievements and outline its future plans. The NDA coalition achieved a significant victory, gaining control of 164 assembly seats.
- Country:
- India
The NDA government in Andhra Pradesh is set to commemorate its first anniversary in office on June 12, branding the occasion as 'Suparipala – Swarna Andhra,' or 'Good Governance – Golden Andhra.'
This significant milestone follows a resounding electoral victory that saw the NDA coalition, composed of TDP, BJP, and Janasena, securing an impressive 164 assembly seats, drastically reducing the YSRCP's representation to a mere 11 seats.
Chief Secretary K Vijayanand announced that the event will take place at 5 pm in Amaravati, serving as a showcase for the government's accomplishments over the past year and outlining its strategic direction for the coming four years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gauteng Budget 2025/26 Prioritises Fiscal Discipline, Good Governance
ANALYSIS-Polish nationalist's election victory deepens fiscal uncertainty
ANALYSIS-Polish nationalist's election victory deepens fiscal uncertainty
Work done by PM Modi-led govt for good governance, welfare of poor will be written in golden letters: BJP president J P Nadda.