Golden Andhra: A Year of Governance Celebrated

The NDA government in Andhra Pradesh will celebrate its first year in office on June 12 with an event called 'Suparipala – Swarna Andhra.' The event will highlight the government's achievements and outline its future plans. The NDA coalition achieved a significant victory, gaining control of 164 assembly seats.

The NDA government in Andhra Pradesh is set to commemorate its first anniversary in office on June 12, branding the occasion as 'Suparipala – Swarna Andhra,' or 'Good Governance – Golden Andhra.'

This significant milestone follows a resounding electoral victory that saw the NDA coalition, composed of TDP, BJP, and Janasena, securing an impressive 164 assembly seats, drastically reducing the YSRCP's representation to a mere 11 seats.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand announced that the event will take place at 5 pm in Amaravati, serving as a showcase for the government's accomplishments over the past year and outlining its strategic direction for the coming four years.

