Golden Andhra: A Year of Governance Celebrated

The NDA government in Andhra Pradesh is set to commemorate its first anniversary in office on June 12, branding the occasion as 'Suparipala – Swarna Andhra,' or 'Good Governance – Golden Andhra.'

This significant milestone follows a resounding electoral victory that saw the NDA coalition, composed of TDP, BJP, and Janasena, securing an impressive 164 assembly seats, drastically reducing the YSRCP's representation to a mere 11 seats.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand announced that the event will take place at 5 pm in Amaravati, serving as a showcase for the government's accomplishments over the past year and outlining its strategic direction for the coming four years.

