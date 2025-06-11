Left Menu

Nationwide Uprising: Protests Against ICE Operations Escalate Across U.S.

Protests have erupted nationwide against immigration enforcement activities by the ICE, igniting in cities from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. Demonstrators have voiced opposition to recent raids and President Trump's military mobilization, with more large-scale marches planned despite reported clashes with law enforcement and multiple arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Austin | Updated: 11-06-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 08:49 IST
Nationwide Uprising: Protests Against ICE Operations Escalate Across U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Across the United States, a wave of protests against immigration enforcement and President Donald Trump's mobilization of National Guard troops continues to gain momentum. Demonstrators are expressing anger over recent raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), with significant gatherings noted in cities such as Los Angeles, Seattle, and New York City.

The protests, which have included peaceful demonstrations and, at times, violent clashes with police, underscore a growing national frustration with federal immigration policies. In San Francisco, protests led to over 150 arrests following vandalism and confrontations with law enforcement, while Austin saw police officers injured amid efforts to disperse crowds using chemical irritants.

As dissent continues to spread, activists plan larger demonstrations nationwide, coinciding with Trump's military parade in Washington, D.C. Despite these tensions, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem affirmed that ICE will persist with its enforcement policies, underscoring the contentious intersection of government action and civil liberties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025