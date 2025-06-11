Nationwide Uprising: Protests Against ICE Operations Escalate Across U.S.

Across the United States, a wave of protests against immigration enforcement and President Donald Trump's mobilization of National Guard troops continues to gain momentum. Demonstrators are expressing anger over recent raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), with significant gatherings noted in cities such as Los Angeles, Seattle, and New York City.

The protests, which have included peaceful demonstrations and, at times, violent clashes with police, underscore a growing national frustration with federal immigration policies. In San Francisco, protests led to over 150 arrests following vandalism and confrontations with law enforcement, while Austin saw police officers injured amid efforts to disperse crowds using chemical irritants.

As dissent continues to spread, activists plan larger demonstrations nationwide, coinciding with Trump's military parade in Washington, D.C. Despite these tensions, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem affirmed that ICE will persist with its enforcement policies, underscoring the contentious intersection of government action and civil liberties.

(With inputs from agencies.)