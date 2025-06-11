High Stakes: Tusk's Government Faces Vote of Confidence Amid Political Tensions

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government is poised for a crucial vote of confidence on Wednesday, following a presidential election defeat that has rattled the ruling pro-European coalition.

Despite holding a majority, there is skepticism about the government's longevity, with a SW Research poll indicating a third of Poles doubt its survival until 2027. Tusk plans to present his action plan to parliament before the decisive vote.

This political crossroad highlights unmet promises, with rising criticism over issues like abortion laws and tax reforms. Meanwhile, opposition voices, including recent election victor Karol Nawrocki, continue to pressure Tusk, suggesting a reshuffling and renegotiation of coalition agreements could be imminent.

