Strengthening Europe-India Ties: Strategic Dialogues in Brussels

During his visit to Belgium and Luxembourg, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the deepening ties between India and the European Union. Meeting with European Parliament leaders, Jaishankar garnered support for India's robust stance against terrorism.

In a social media post, Jaishankar expressed satisfaction after interacting with European Parliament members, highlighting their support for stronger India-EU relations and appreciation of India's defense rights. Discussions also covered global and regional developments with European leaders including Belgium's Prime Minister and with King Philippe of Belgium.

Jaishankar commended European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's condemnation of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which heightened India-Pakistan tensions. Following the attack, India executed precise strikes on terror bases in Pakistan, showcasing its commitment to combat terrorism vigorously.

(With inputs from agencies.)