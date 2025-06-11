Left Menu

Strengthening Europe-India Ties: Strategic Dialogues in Brussels

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Belgium and Luxembourg bolstered India-EU relations. Meeting with European leaders, Jaishankar secured support for India's anti-terrorism stance and praised EU's condemnation of the Pahalgam attack. His discussions also covered global and regional developments with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 11-06-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 13:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Belgium

During his visit to Belgium and Luxembourg, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the deepening ties between India and the European Union. Meeting with European Parliament leaders, Jaishankar garnered support for India's robust stance against terrorism.

In a social media post, Jaishankar expressed satisfaction after interacting with European Parliament members, highlighting their support for stronger India-EU relations and appreciation of India's defense rights. Discussions also covered global and regional developments with European leaders including Belgium's Prime Minister and with King Philippe of Belgium.

Jaishankar commended European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's condemnation of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which heightened India-Pakistan tensions. Following the attack, India executed precise strikes on terror bases in Pakistan, showcasing its commitment to combat terrorism vigorously.

