Left Menu

Elon Musk and Donald Trump: A Social Media Fallout

Elon Musk expressed regret for posts about Donald Trump, leading to a public rift. Their social media spat followed criticisms over a tax bill and allegations of Musk's political funding. Despite the tension, there may be a chance for reconciliation as both hinted at possible future cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:19 IST
Elon Musk and Donald Trump: A Social Media Fallout
Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, expressed regret over his recent social media posts that were critical of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Musk indicated that some comments had gone too far, causing a public falling out with Trump, who declared their relationship over.

Previously supporting Trump's 2024 campaign financially, Musk's comments emerged after his criticisms of the president's tax policy, which he labeled as overly burdensome. This led to Trump warning of repercussions if Musk shifted his support to opponents.

Despite the spat, Trump mentioned he bore no malice and would welcome future cooperation with Musk, who reciprocated the sentiment with a heartfelt emoji. The situation highlights the volatile intersection of business and politics.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025