Elon Musk and Donald Trump: A Social Media Fallout

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, expressed regret over his recent social media posts that were critical of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Musk indicated that some comments had gone too far, causing a public falling out with Trump, who declared their relationship over.

Previously supporting Trump's 2024 campaign financially, Musk's comments emerged after his criticisms of the president's tax policy, which he labeled as overly burdensome. This led to Trump warning of repercussions if Musk shifted his support to opponents.

Despite the spat, Trump mentioned he bore no malice and would welcome future cooperation with Musk, who reciprocated the sentiment with a heartfelt emoji. The situation highlights the volatile intersection of business and politics.