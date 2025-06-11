JMM Criticizes 11 Years of BJP Governance: A Call for Justice in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has launched a scathing critique of the BJP's 11-year governance, accusing the party of neglecting the pressing concerns of the people of Jharkhand. The JMM highlighted persistent unresolved issues, alleging that the BJP's 'achievements' don't reflect the ground reality.

JMM's spokesperson, Dr. Tanuj Khatri, emphasized the lack of action on the Sarna Religious Code resolution, the turmoil in Manipur, and the environmentally harmful decision in Hasdeo, Chhattisgarh, as evidence of administrative failure and disregard for tribal rights.

Further criticisms included rampant inflation, examination paper leaks, and misuse of government institutions. Khatri underscored a call for genuine justice and warned against hollow political rhetoric, advocating for justice and identity recognition for Jharkhand's citizens.