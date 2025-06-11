Left Menu

Congress Challenges PM Modi: Will Debate on Security Policies Follow Delegation Meetings?

The Congress has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a full debate in the Parliament's upcoming monsoon session on India's security and foreign policies post-Pahalgam. Following meetings with parliamentary delegations aimed at countering terrorism narratives abroad, Congress questions Modi's strategy on China, Pakistan, and Trump's ceasefire claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:48 IST
The Congress stepped up pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, seeking assurances of a full debate in the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament. The party's demands follow Modi's meeting with seven parliamentary delegations sent abroad to discuss India's post-Pahalgam security challenges.

These delegations, which included parliamentarians and former diplomats, aimed to relay India's concerns over terrorism. Inquiries arise regarding Modi's intention to engage in consultations with opposition leaders concerning strategic plans with China and Pakistan, especially after remarks by CDS Gen Anil Chauhan on military tactics in Pakistan.

The Congress has questioned the government's refusal to convene a Parliament session to discuss these significant issues, alongside clarifications on US President Trump's ceasefire claims. The government remains firm on bilateral resolutions with Pakistan, dismissing external interventions.

