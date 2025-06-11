Left Menu

Global Markets Ride High Amid Trade Progress, Polish Tensions Loom

Emerging market stocks rose as US-China trade talks showed progress, although Polish assets declined ahead of a critical vote of confidence in Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government. The victory of eurosceptic Karol Nawrocki has raised concerns over Poland's policy direction. Meanwhile, tight monetary policies in Hungary maintained inflation control.

On Wednesday, emerging market stocks continued to climb, buoyed by signs of progress coming from trade discussions between the United States and China. However, Polish assets took a hit as they headed towards a crucial vote of confidence in the government.

The MSCI emerging market equities index was poised for its seventh day of gains, reaching a near four-month high at a 0.6% increase. The focus remained on Poland, where Prime Minister Donald Tusk faces a critical vote amid political shifts raised by June's presidential election results.

Despite ongoing tensions, a consensus was reached in the US-China trade talks, sparking optimism among global investors, though concerns over Poland's future economic policies linger. The persistent inflation in Hungary led to unchanged key rates, maintaining their tight monetary policy. Market movements remained varied across the region.

