Jaishankar's Stance: Beyond Borders, Tackling Terrorism and Global Trade

In a recent interview with Euractiv, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed that the recent skirmish between India and Pakistan transcends a bilateral conflict, marking a wider battle against terrorism that should concern global powers.

Jaishankar, while pitching for an EU-India free trade agreement, emphasized India's skilled labor pool and reliable economic partnership, suggesting it outmatches China. He critiqued past Western support for Pakistan, linking it to historical grievances since India's independence.

The minister addressed complex geopolitical tensions, including India's neutral stance on Russia amid Western sanctions and challenges posed by the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. He underscored India's strategic autonomy, advocating deeper ties with the EU in a multipolar world.