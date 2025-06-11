Left Menu

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Demands Action on Tobacco Farmer Crisis

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the TDP-led NDA government for neglecting tobacco farmers and neglect in providing minimum price support. He threatened an agitation if prices aren't corrected. Reddy blames government policies for contributing to farmer suicides and highlights unmet promises of MSP for various crops in Andhra Pradesh.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday criticized the TDP-led NDA government for its alleged neglect of tobacco farmers, demanding urgent intervention to ensure Minimum Price Support (MSP) through AP Markfed.

Reddy highlighted severe price drops from Rs 360 to Rs 240 per kg, attributing farmer suicides to lack of government support. He warned of launching an agitation if the government failed to ensure a Rs 280 per kg price.

During his visit to Podili in Prakasam district, tensions flared as women protesters demanded an apology over derogatory remarks about Amaravati women. The situation escalated into violence, prompting condemnation from IT Minister Nara Lokesh, who accused YSRCP activists of attacking peaceful demonstrators.

