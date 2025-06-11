Left Menu

Manipur's Path to Stability: Former CM's Push for Popular Government

Former Manipur CM N Biren Singh met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, advocating for a popular government in Manipur, which is under President's Rule following his resignation. The discussions focused on ethnic violence, illegal immigrants, and maintaining peace, as the Central Government considers reinstating a government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:24 IST
In a crucial meeting held in New Delhi, Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reinstate a popular government in the troubled state. Manipur, currently under President's Rule since Singh's resignation in February, has experienced significant unrest due to ethnic violence and social issues.

During the discussions, Singh briefed Shah on pressing matters including ongoing bandhs and the displacement of citizens, resulting from disputes between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The central government expressed its intent to address these issues and explore the possibility of installing a stable government once the situation stabilizes.

Singh emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution, urging the central leadership to extend support in identifying illegal immigrants and assuring Manipur's interests are safeguarded. The appeal comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs imposed deadlines to verify immigrants, amidst concerns linking them to the unrest and drug issues in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

