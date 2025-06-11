Left Menu

Russia Offers to Convert Iran's Nuclear Material Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Russia has offered to remove and convert Iran's highly enriched uranium into civilian reactor fuel to bridge U.S.-Iranian disagreements over Iran's nuclear ambitions. This proposal aims to ease fears of weapon development, as the U.S. seeks Iran's commitment to halt enrichment activities amid strained negotiations.

Updated: 11-06-2025 17:25 IST
Russia announced its readiness on Wednesday to remove and transform Iran's highly enriched uranium (HEU) into fuel suitable for civilian reactor use. This initiative could potentially resolve the ongoing U.S.-Iran standoff concerning Iran's nuclear program.

Iran asserts its entitlement to peaceful nuclear energy, but its accelerated uranium enrichment raises concerns among Western and Gulf countries about the potential development of nuclear weapons. The United States is striving to secure an agreement that would limit Iran's nuclear activities.

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov emphasized Moscow's willingness to contribute both politically and practically. This includes the export of excess nuclear material from Iran, leading to a collaborative approach with Washington and Tehran in ongoing negotiations.

