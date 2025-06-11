Left Menu

Britain to Phase Out Hotel Use for Asylum Seekers by 2029

Britain plans to stop using hotels to house asylum seekers by 2029, aiming to save £1 billion annually. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves unveiled this strategy during a speech outlining future spending, focusing on reducing the asylum backlog and accelerating appeal processes to achieve this goal.

The United Kingdom is set to discontinue its practice of accommodating asylum seekers in hotels, a policy expected to cease before the next general election in 2029. According to Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, this move could save the government a significant sum of £1 billion annually.

Reeves announced this decision as part of the government's long-term spending plans, highlighting the unsustainable costs associated with the current hotel-use policy for asylum seekers. Her strategy involves streamlining the asylum application process by allocating additional resources to reduce backlogs and expedite appeal hearings.

The minister emphasized that the aim is to effectively manage the number of individuals seeking refuge by ensuring quicker processing of applications and increasing the rate of returning those whose asylum claims are denied. At present, the exchange rate stands at $1 equaling 0.7416 pounds.

