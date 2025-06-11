Ultra-Orthodox Coalition Rifts Test Netanyahu's Leadership Amid Military Service Debate
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government faces potential dissolution as ultra-Orthodox coalition partners press for exemptions from mandatory military service. The opposition has submitted a bill to dissolve the government, posing a grave challenge during the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Last-minute negotiations may avert early elections.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is confronting a pivotal moment as his government risks dissolution. The opposition has submitted a bill that could dissolve the Knesset if ultra-Orthodox coalition members lend their support.
The contentious issue at the heart of this political upheaval is mandatory military service exemptions for the ultra-Orthodox community, a topic that has sharply divided Israeli society.
The dissolution vote poses one of the gravest challenges to Netanyahu's leadership, amid the longest active war in Israeli history and following the security crisis sparked by Hamas' recent attack.
