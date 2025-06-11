Congress Defends Karnataka Leadership Amidst Political Turmoil Over Bengaluru Stampede

In Bengaluru, a recent stampede that culminated in 11 tragic deaths has ignited a political firestorm. The opposition BJP has intensified calls for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation, yet Congress MP Manickam Tagore staunchly defended the state's leadership.

Tagore condemned what he described as the BJP's politicization of the disaster, contrasting their current reaction with the alleged obfuscation and lack of accountability during the Kumbh Mela stampede of 2025 under BJP rule. He emphasized the state's transparent response, underscored by the appointment of a one-man judicial commission led by a retired High Court Judge.

According to Tagore, Karnataka's administrative approach under CM Siddaramaiah is demonstrably people-focused. He affirmed that the report from the commission will guide government actions, spotlighting Congress's commitment to uncovering truth and ensuring accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)