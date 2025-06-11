Left Menu

Karnataka's Cabinet Reshuffle: Speculations and Clarifications

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge debunked rumors about a cabinet reshuffle, asserting that no such discussions have occurred. This clarification follows a prominent meeting involving key Congress figures. Pressure builds for a reshuffle as the government marks two years in power without any cabinet changes.

Karnataka's political landscape buzzes with rumors of a looming cabinet reshuffle following a high-profile meeting in New Delhi. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge have firmly dispelled these speculations, stating no discussions on the matter have occurred.

This meeting included heavyweights such as former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala, adding fuel to the speculations. However, Kharge assured reporters in Kalaburagi that neither the KPCC presidency nor cabinet reshuffling was addressed.

The Congress government, nearing its two-year milestone without any cabinet reshuffles, faces internal pressure from MLAs eyeing ministerial positions. Some openly express their ambitions for induction into the cabinet, intensifying calls for change.

