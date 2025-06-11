Left Menu

India's Decade of Transformation: Modi's Impact

The BJP emphasized Narendra Modi’s leadership over the last 11 years, highlighting India’s advancements in governance, economy, and social welfare. From cross-border responses to start-up growth, Modi's policies are credited with long-term economic progress and societal transformation, with notable strides in financial inclusion, female empowerment, and farmer support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:01 IST
achievements
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the BJP spotlighted India's transformative journey under the Narendra Modi government, citing a decade of significant achievements.

The session underscored Modi's decisive handling of cross-border terrorism and pivotal economic reforms, which bolstered India's global presence and strengthened domestic sectors.

Key initiatives highlighted included financial inclusion, female empowerment, and farmer welfare, driving India's per capita GDP and start-up ecosystem to new heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

