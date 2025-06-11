US-Pakistan Diplomatic Dynamics: A 'Phenomenal Partner' in Counterterrorism
The US Congress questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance after a top US general praised Pakistan as a stellar counterterrorism ally. This comes as Pakistan's army chief is scheduled to visit Washington. Observers see this US-Pakistan relationship as potentially affecting US-India relations.
In a significant address, US Army General Michael Kurilla praised Pakistan as a 'phenomenal partner' in the realm of counterterrorism, sparking diplomatic concerns addressed by Congress.
This pronouncement comes as Pakistan's army chief, General Syed Asim Munir, sets plans to visit Washington for US Army Day, intensifying speculation on US-India-Pakistan trilateral relations.
The situation raises questions in India regarding diplomatic strategy amid US attempts to balance its ties with both South Asian nations, potentially reshaping regional dynamics.
