International Forces Unite at 'Khaan Quest' in Mongolia

An Indian Army contingent joins the multinational exercise 'Khaan Quest' in Mongolia, which includes military forces from around the globe aiming to enhance peacekeeping capabilities and interoperability. The exercise, running from June 14-28, emphasizes physical fitness, joint planning, and tactical drills to prepare Indian forces for peacekeeping missions under the UN Charter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:33 IST
An Indian Army contingent, mainly comprised of troops from the Kumaon Regiment, has landed in Mongolia for the multinational exercise 'Khaan Quest'. This annual event aims to boost the peacekeeping prowess of participating nations.

From June 14 to June 28, military forces from around the world will convene in Ulaanbaatar to enhance interoperability and readiness in peace support operations. This is the 22nd iteration of a military exercise that initially started in 2003 as a bilateral event between the U.S. and Mongolian forces.

The exercise includes a series of tactical drills such as checkpoint establishments, cordon and search operations, and casualty evacuation. The focus is on enabling Indian armed forces to thrive in a multinational environment to further peacekeeping missions globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

