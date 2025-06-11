India-EU Relations: Bridging Traditions with Strategic Modernity

India's commitment to strengthening its ties with the European Union is underscored by promising advancements in the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed optimism about meeting the year-end deadline, following fruitful talks with EU officials.

Speaking at the German Marshall Fund forum, Jaishankar highlighted the multifaceted nature of the India-EU relationship, which encompasses trade, defense, security, and education. He praised the visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India, marking a positive step toward deeper bilateral ties.

Discussing broader foreign policy issues, Jaishankar emphasized India's strategic autonomy amidst shifting geopolitical landscapes, including relations with the US, China, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, advocating for negotiated settlements over warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)