India-EU Relations: Bridging Traditions with Strategic Modernity

India and the European Union are making significant progress in their Free Trade Agreement negotiations, viewed as a major priority in bilateral relations. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized this progress and addressed broader diplomatic strategies, including the India-EU connection's impact on defense, security, and mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:02 IST
India's commitment to strengthening its ties with the European Union is underscored by promising advancements in the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed optimism about meeting the year-end deadline, following fruitful talks with EU officials.

Speaking at the German Marshall Fund forum, Jaishankar highlighted the multifaceted nature of the India-EU relationship, which encompasses trade, defense, security, and education. He praised the visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India, marking a positive step toward deeper bilateral ties.

Discussing broader foreign policy issues, Jaishankar emphasized India's strategic autonomy amidst shifting geopolitical landscapes, including relations with the US, China, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, advocating for negotiated settlements over warfare.

