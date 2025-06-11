Bolstering Delhi's Future: PM Modi's Strategic Talks with Local Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in comprehensive discussions with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to seek effective strategies for improving the quality of life in the capital.

In an interaction shared on X, Modi mentioned, 'We had extensive discussions on ways to improve quality of life for the people of Delhi.' This initiative highlights the government's focus on addressing civic issues affecting citizens.

The meeting witnessed prominent figures including BJP's national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, showcasing a unified approach towards the capital's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)