Left Menu

Bolstering Delhi's Future: PM Modi's Strategic Talks with Local Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held detailed discussions with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP members to enhance the life quality of residents in Delhi. Accompanied by key leaders such as B L Santhosh and Virendra Sachdeva, Modi underscored his commitment to the capital’s future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:03 IST
Bolstering Delhi's Future: PM Modi's Strategic Talks with Local Leaders
discussions
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in comprehensive discussions with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to seek effective strategies for improving the quality of life in the capital.

In an interaction shared on X, Modi mentioned, 'We had extensive discussions on ways to improve quality of life for the people of Delhi.' This initiative highlights the government's focus on addressing civic issues affecting citizens.

The meeting witnessed prominent figures including BJP's national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, showcasing a unified approach towards the capital's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025