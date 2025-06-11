Trump Reviews Promising China Trade Deal

President Donald Trump is in the process of reviewing the China trade agreement alongside his team. The White House announced on Wednesday that Trump has expressed satisfaction with the aspects of the deal he has examined.

The White House spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, confirmed that the administration is committed to fulfilling the obligations outlined in the Geneva agreement. This decision follows productive negotiations with officials from Beijing.

The trade deal is expected to bolster economic ties between the US and China, with potential benefits for both nations. Details of the agreement continue to be assessed by the administration to ensure its strategic advantages.