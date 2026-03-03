Left Menu

South Korea and Philippines Forge Stronger Economic Ties

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to discuss strengthening economic cooperation. The meeting focused on collaboration in artificial intelligence, green energy, shipbuilding, and cultural sectors, aiming to enhance bilateral relations and economic growth for both nations.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung held a significant summit with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Manila on Tuesday, aimed at boosting economic cooperation between the two nations, as reported by Yonhap News.

During the discussion, President Lee highlighted potential areas of collaboration, including artificial intelligence, green energy, shipbuilding, and cultural exchanges. These sectors present lucrative opportunities for enhancing economic ties.

The summit marks a pivotal step in fostering bilateral relations and joint economic ventures, with both leaders optimistic about the prospects of mutual growth and cooperation.

