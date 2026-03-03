Left Menu

Canada and India Forge Stronger Economic Ties Amid Strategic Talks

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney meets Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani to explore collaboration opportunities with Canadian enterprises in sectors such as energy, minerals, and technology. During Carney's visit to India, he aims to double trade with India and enhance bilateral investments through a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 10:31 IST
Canadian PM Mark Carney(Right) with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Left). (Photo- X@MarkJCarney). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has praised his recent meeting with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani as a pivotal step toward strengthening economic relations between Canada and India. The encounter took place during Carney's official visit to Mumbai on February 28.

Carney discussed potential partnerships between Reliance Industries and Canadian enterprises, focusing on trade and investment opportunities in critical sectors such as energy, minerals, and technology. On social media, Carney expressed his commitment to doubling Canada's trade with India and drawing substantial investments for Canadian businesses.

During his visit, at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Carney engaged in talks with government officials to cement ties between the two nations. The bilateral discussions, aimed at marking progress in the India-Canada Strategic Partnership, included setting a USD 50 billion trade target by 2030 and launching the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement negotiations.

