Mumbai and China Forge Stronger Cultural and Economic Ties
Qin Jie, Consul General of China in Mumbai, met with Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde to discuss enhancing India-China cooperation. They explored collaboration in cultural exchange, trade, education, and technology. Emphasizing infrastructure development, both sides aimed to fortify ties between Mumbai and major Chinese cities.
In a significant diplomatic meeting, Qin Jie, the Consul General of China in Mumbai, engaged in discussions with the newly-elected Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde to explore opportunities for bolstering ties between India's financial powerhouse and major Chinese cities.
The courtesy call was made at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters where both leaders discussed avenues for cooperation in various sectors, including cultural exchange, trade, and sustainable development. The meeting underscored the importance of strengthened economic and cultural bonds between the two nations.
Qin Jie highlighted the impactful infrastructure and development initiatives in Mumbai, acknowledging their role in boosting the city's global status. As Mumbai continues to thrive as an international hub, both officials expressed optimism that these efforts would pave the way for enhanced bilateral relations.
