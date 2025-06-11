U.S. President Trump Accepts Elon Musk's Apology
U.S. President Donald Trump accepts Elon Musk's apology for his recent social media posts. The White House confirms no review of government contracts with Musk's companies. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt stated this in a press briefing.
U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted an apology from Elon Musk regarding his recent social media activity, according to a White House statement released on Wednesday.
Elon Musk, the influential entrepreneur, expressed regret over certain posts he made online last week, prompting a favorable response from the President.
Meanwhile, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt has clarified that there are currently no intentions to reassess government contracts involving Musk's companies.
