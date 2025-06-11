U.S. President Trump Accepts Elon Musk's Apology

U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted an apology from Elon Musk regarding his recent social media activity, according to a White House statement released on Wednesday.

Elon Musk, the influential entrepreneur, expressed regret over certain posts he made online last week, prompting a favorable response from the President.

Meanwhile, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt has clarified that there are currently no intentions to reassess government contracts involving Musk's companies.