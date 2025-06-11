Prashant Kishor Urges Chirag Paswan to Focus on Bihar Politics

Jan Suraaj Party's Prashant Kishor has recommended that Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) President, Chirag Paswan, should step down from his ministerial role and focus on the political landscape of Bihar to gain credibility among the state's electorate.

Kishor argued that Paswan's significant commitment to Bihar would enhance his political stature. Emphasizing his personal experiences, Kishor noted, 'The day Chirag resigns as Union Minister and pledges his dedication to Bihar, is when he will be taken seriously.'

Meanwhile, Paswan has announced his intention to contest the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections, backing the NDA for all 243 seats. His statement has sparked discussions within the NDA about seat allocations, as Paswan demands 40 seats based on his party's past electoral success.