Kim Jong Un Pledges Unwavering Support to Russia

In a message for Russia Day, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed North Korea's steadfast support for Russia, addressing President Vladimir Putin as a 'dearest comrade' and highlighting strong bilateral relations. Kim emphasized the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's commitment to maintaining close ties with Moscow.

Updated: 12-06-2025 03:11 IST
  South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reaffirmed his country's unwavering support for Russia, state media reported. Addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin in a message marking Russia Day, Kim praised their strong bilateral relations, emphasizing a 'genuine relationship between comrades-in-arms.'

The message, delivered on Thursday via state media KCNA, underscores the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) commitment to maintaining steadfast relations with Moscow. Kim Jong Un referred to Putin as his 'dearest comrade' and highlighted their countries' shared goals.

Earlier this year, Pyongyang made headlines by confirming the dispatch of troops to support Russia in the ongoing war in Ukraine. This move underscores the strategic ties between North Korea and Russia, apparent in Kim's recent communication celebrating Russia's national holiday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

