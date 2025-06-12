Left Menu

Elon Musk and Donald Trump: The Billionaire Feud with Billion-Dollar Stakes

The escalating feud between Elon Musk and Donald Trump, marked by personal and political exchanges, could have significant implications for Musk's business ventures. The fallout from Musk's criticism of Trump's tax bill and potential withdrawal of support from Republicans poses risks to government contracts vital to Musk's businesses.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has dialed back his criticism of former President Donald Trump. This comes after Vice President JD Vance and other Trump associates reached out to appease tensions that had surged over Musk's criticisms of Trump's tax and spending policies.

Musk's critical remarks, including an attack on a sweeping tax bill, sparked a public spat, leading Musk to briefly entertain the idea of forming a rival political party. The confrontation unfolded prominently online, affecting both Musk's corporate endeavors and Trump's political interests.

While Musk has expressed regret over his harsh posts, he remains critical of specific policies, leaving investors concerned about potential impacts on contracts with the government. The uneasy relationship between Musk and Trump underscores high-stakes intersections of politics and business.

