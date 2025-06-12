China Pledges Commitment Amidst U.S. Trade Deal Tensions

China has reaffirmed its dedication to honoring international agreements after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that the trade arrangement with Beijing was "done."

The statement from the Chinese foreign ministry highlights the nation's intent to maintain its commitments in the face of changing diplomatic landscapes.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian expressed hope that the United States will partner with China to enact the terms agreed upon by both nations' leaders at a recent summit, during a regular news conference.

