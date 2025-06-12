Left Menu

China Pledges Commitment Amidst U.S. Trade Deal Tensions

China reassured its commitment to international agreements following U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration that the trade deal with Beijing was "done." The Chinese foreign ministry expressed hopes that the U.S. will collaborate to execute the agreed terms, stated spokesperson Lin Jian during a news briefing.

The statement from the Chinese foreign ministry highlights the nation's intent to maintain its commitments in the face of changing diplomatic landscapes.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian expressed hope that the United States will partner with China to enact the terms agreed upon by both nations' leaders at a recent summit, during a regular news conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

