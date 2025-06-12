Exercise Shakti 2025: Strengthening Indo-French Military Ties
The Indian and French militaries are set to conduct Exercise Shakti 2025 from June 18 to July 1 at La Cavalerie, France. The joint operation aims to boost the multi-domain capabilities of the armed forces, fostering interoperability and camaraderie between the two nations.
The Indo-French military collaboration is set to deepen with Exercise Shakti 2025, slated for June 18 to July 1 at La Cavalerie, France. This biennial event seeks to enhance the joint capabilities of both nations' armed forces in conducting multi-domain operations.
According to the Indian Army, the primary objective of this exercise is to develop interoperability and promote understanding and camaraderie between the two militaries. The exercise serves as a testament to the robust defense ties shared by India and France.
As the 8th edition of the series, Exercise Shakti underscores the strategic partnership between these nations, with a focus on preparing their forces for sub-conventional warfare scenarios. The upcoming event promises to strengthen bilateral military cooperation further.
