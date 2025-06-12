Tehran Talks: A New Chapter in Iran-US Nuclear Negotiations
Iran and the US are set to engage in a sixth round of nuclear negotiations in Muscat, as confirmed by Oman's foreign minister. This comes amid heightened regional tensions and the US reducing non-essential staff in the Middle East. The outcome remains uncertain with no comment from the US.
The sixth round of negotiations between Iran and the United States regarding Tehran's nuclear programme is scheduled for this weekend, according to Oman's foreign minister.
The talks, confirmed by Badr al-Busaidi on social platform X, will be held in Muscat this Sunday, marking a significant diplomatic engagement amid rising regional tensions.
The situation has seen the US decrease its non-essential diplomatic staff in the Middle East due to potential unrest, as both nations seek a peaceful resolution.
