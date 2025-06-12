Mali Extends Junta Leader's Tenure Amid Political Tensions

In a significant political move, Mali's council of ministers has endorsed a bill providing the nation's junta leader, Assimi Goita, with a renewable five-year term starting in 2025. This decision follows a period of political uncertainty and multiple coups that have altered Mali's electoral calendar.

Initially, Mali's junta had committed to organizing elections in February 2022, but the timeline was repeatedly postponed. A pivotal national conference in April urged the establishment of a five-year mandate for Goita and advocated for the dissolution of existing political parties, sparking concerns among government critics.

Echoing similar political transitions in neighboring countries, such as Burkina Faso and Niger, Mali's latest legislative action removes political parties and extends military leadership, subsequently extending Goita's leadership. This move has faced opposition and protests in Bamako, as some citizens demand a swift return to constitutional governance.