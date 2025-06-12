Left Menu

Governors Clash with Trump Over Immigration Policy

Three Democratic U.S. governors testify before a Republican-led House panel about immigration policy amid rising tensions with President Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration. As protests erupted in Los Angeles, Trump's use of military forces in California further heightened the dispute over immigration strategies and public safety.

Updated: 12-06-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:30 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Three key Democratic governors from New York, Illinois, and Minnesota are set to appear before a Republican-controlled House panel to address contentious immigration policies under President Trump. This follows increasing protests in Los Angeles against the administration's intensified migrant arrests.

Tensions are at a boiling point as President Trump commands the National Guard and Marines to bolster security in California, intensifying the standoff with national Democrats. Governor Gavin Newsom of California, a prospective candidate for the presidential race in 2028, criticized Trump's tactics as prioritizing 'theatrics over public safety' in a confrontational video address.

In light of the debate, Minnesota's Tim Walz, Illinois' JB Pritzker, and New York's Kathy Hochul offer cautious testimonies, stating support for immigration enforcement whilst opposing the approach taken by the Trump administration. Polls indicate Trump's immigration policies are gaining popular support, complicating the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

