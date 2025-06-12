Aerial Tensions: Close Encounters Between China and Japan

Tensions escalated between Japan and China as Tokyo accused Beijing of provocative aerial maneuvers, where Chinese fighter jets reportedly approached Japanese reconnaissance planes too closely.

The incidents occurred as Chinese aircraft carriers Shandong and Liaoning operated in the Pacific, marking a heightened display of Chinese military prowess. Japan's Defence Ministry reported that a Chinese J-15 fighter jet dangerously tailed a Japanese P-3C aircraft on reconnaissance duty at a close distance.

Chinese officials, however, justified their actions as fully compliant with international norms, suggesting that Japanese planes were conducting intrusive monitoring. The standoff underscores ongoing regional friction and highlights China's expanding military reach in the Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)