Abrogation as Social Reform: Union Minister Hails Modi Government's Milestones
Union Minister Jitendra Singh praised the Modi government for abrogating Articles 370 and 35-A, calling it a social reform. The changes have fostered inclusivity and property rights for women and marginalized groups in Jammu and Kashmir. This reflects a decade of development-driven governance under Prime Minister Modi.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh has lauded the Modi government's decision to scrap Articles 370 and 35-A, describing it as a pivotal social reform for the nation. During a press conference commemorating 11 years of Modi's administration, Singh emphasized that the abrogation corrected historical and constitutional injustices.
He highlighted the socio-economic benefits of the reform, citing the enhanced property rights for women in Jammu and Kashmir and equal rights given to West Pakistan refugees, Gorkhas, and Valmikis. Singh asserted that this marked a significant move toward greater inclusivity and equality for communities that were previously marginalized.
Under Prime Minister Modi, India has experienced transformative growth in sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, and defense, Singh stated. The Modi administration's citizen-centric approach has embedded transparency and accountability into public policy, driving India toward its vision of development. Singh also spoke of improved national security and defense capabilities under Modi's leadership.
