Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Flight AI-171 Crash Claims Lives
An Air India flight AI-171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, involving five Rajasthan natives, including siblings Shubh and Shagun Modi. The crash led to the postponement of Rajasthan BJP's schedules, with officials expressing deep sorrow and ensuring support for the affected families.
- Country:
- India
Tragedy struck on Thursday afternoon when Air India flight AI-171 crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. The ill-fated flight was en route to London, carrying 242 passengers and crew, including five Rajasthan natives. Among them were siblings Shubh and Shagun Modi from Udaipur, who were traveling for leisure.
The crash occurred near the airport boundary wall adjacent to the Air Customs Cargo office at around 1.40 pm, just two minutes after departure. The incident sent thick plumes of smoke into the sky, prompting immediate concern among officials and the public.
The tragic accident led to the postponement of all Rajasthan BJP programs, with officials expressing their condolences and ensuring assistance to the affected families. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and other leaders conveyed their grief, altering plans to address the aftermath of this calamity.
ALSO READ
Ahmedabad Airport Pioneers Sustainable Growth with Cloud-Based Irrigation
Ahmedabad to Host Historic 2026 Asian Weightlifting Championships
Tragic Collision on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Claims Three Lives
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by 6 runs to win maiden IPL title in Ahmedabad.
Celebrating PM's vision of 'Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat': Three-Day Indian Folk Carnival concludes in Ahmedabad