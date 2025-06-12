Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Flight AI-171 Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy struck on Thursday afternoon when Air India flight AI-171 crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. The ill-fated flight was en route to London, carrying 242 passengers and crew, including five Rajasthan natives. Among them were siblings Shubh and Shagun Modi from Udaipur, who were traveling for leisure.

The crash occurred near the airport boundary wall adjacent to the Air Customs Cargo office at around 1.40 pm, just two minutes after departure. The incident sent thick plumes of smoke into the sky, prompting immediate concern among officials and the public.

The tragic accident led to the postponement of all Rajasthan BJP programs, with officials expressing their condolences and ensuring assistance to the affected families. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and other leaders conveyed their grief, altering plans to address the aftermath of this calamity.