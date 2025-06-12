Corruption Scandal Rocks Spain's Ruling Socialist Party
The Spanish Supreme Court has summoned Santos Cerdan, a key figure in Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist Party, to testify over corruption charges. This development poses a significant threat to the coalition government. Allegations involve improper awarding of public contracts in exchange for kickbacks, triggering calls for resignations.
A senior official from Spain's ruling Socialist Party has been summoned by the Supreme Court to testify about corruption allegations, threatening the stability of the coalition government. The case revolves around accusations of improper public contract awards in return for payments.
Santos Cerdan, the party's organizational secretary, faces scrutiny over his alleged involvement in a criminal organization and bribery scheme. According to evidence seen by Reuters, Cerdan reportedly discussed kickbacks with former Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos.
Despite protests of innocence from the party, the opposition is demanding transparency and accountability. Amid ongoing scandals, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faces mounting pressure, highlighting the tense political climate in Spain.
