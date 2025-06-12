YS Sharmila Critiques TDP's Year of Unkept Promises

YS Sharmila, chief of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), launched a scathing criticism of the ruling TDP-led government's performance over the past year. She highlighted alarming financial practices, citing the borrowing of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore and unfulfilled commitments regarding welfare schemes.

At a press conference, Sharmila expressed concern about the 2.7 lakh vacant government positions despite promises of a job calendar, as well as the burden of increasing power bills, amounting to Rs 17,000 crore placed on the public.

She also pointed out the exclusion of over 20 lakh students from the 'Thalliki Vandhanam' program and nearly 48 lakh farmers not receiving benefits from the 'Annadata Sukhibhava'. Sharmila criticized the Super Six initiative, noting unfulfilled promises such as Rs 1,500 monthly for women aged 19-59 and missed targets like 20 lakh jobs for youths or unemployment allowances.

