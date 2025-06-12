Left Menu

U.S. State Department's Africa Policy Leader Departs Amid Transition

Troy Fitrell, the top U.S. official managing Africa policy, will exit his role in mid-July. As head of the Bureau of African Affairs under President Trump, Fitrell directed U.S. ambassadors to seek business opportunities. Reasons for his departure are not yet clear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:29 IST
The U.S. State Department's top official overseeing Africa policy, Troy Fitrell, is set to leave his position in mid-July, according to two sources familiar with the situation. Fitrell has been pivotal in directing African affairs in the absence of an officially nominated assistant secretary of State.

A source with direct knowledge confirmed that Fitrell will officially step down from his role on July 15. While the precise reasons for his departure remain undisclosed, it has been confirmed that Fitrell communicated his intentions via email, as per a second source.

During his tenure, Fitrell had tasked U.S. ambassadors across the African continent to identify and pursue commercial avenues for U.S. businesses. Both Fitrell and the State Department have yet to comment on his imminent resignation.

