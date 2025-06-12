Left Menu

CIA Reveals RFK's Secret Connections in 1,500 Pages

The CIA has released 1,500 pages of declassified documents on Sen Robert F Kennedy's assassination, revealing previously unknown contacts between him and the agency. These documents include details about his voluntary informant status post-Soviet Union visit and the investigation of any foreign ties to his assassin.

The CIA has unveiled nearly 1,500 pages of once-classified documents regarding the 1968 assassination of Sen Robert F Kennedy. The trove includes revelations about Kennedy's interactions with the agency and its probe into any potential foreign connections related to his assassin.

Kennedy served as a voluntary informant for the CIA after a 1955 trip to the Soviet Union, where he shared detailed observations. The new documents, comprising 54 unique files, highlight themes like his insights post-USSR visit and the foreign reactions to his 1968 murder.

Director John Ratcliffe emphasized President Trump's transparency pledge in releasing materials linked to the Kennedy assassinations. The disclosure sheds light on Kennedy's "patriotic commitment" and his provocative meetings with the CIA. His son, Robert F Kennedy Jr, views the disclosure as vital for rebuilding trust.

