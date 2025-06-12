Left Menu

Trump Offers Support After Devastating Air India Crash

US President Donald Trump expressed sorrow over the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, calling it one of the worst in aviation history. He assured India's capability to handle the situation and emphasized US readiness to assist. Trump remarked on the tragedy's horrific nature, acknowledging the high casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of a tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, President Donald Trump conveyed his deep sorrow, labeling it one of aviation history's most devastating incidents.

From the White House, Trump noted his belief in India's strength and capability to manage the crisis, while affirming US support.

Trump assured, "We'll offer any assistance possible, ready to aid India immediately", acknowledging the catastrophe's scale amid significant casualties.

