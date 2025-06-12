Trump Offers Support After Devastating Air India Crash

In the wake of a tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, President Donald Trump conveyed his deep sorrow, labeling it one of aviation history's most devastating incidents.

From the White House, Trump noted his belief in India's strength and capability to manage the crisis, while affirming US support.

Trump assured, "We'll offer any assistance possible, ready to aid India immediately", acknowledging the catastrophe's scale amid significant casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)